UrduPoint.com

Shaukat Tareen Declared Eligible For Senate Poll

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 06:57 PM

Shaukat Tareen declared eligible for Senate poll

A Judge of Election Tribunal Justice Syed Muhammad Attiq here Wednesday declared PTI candidate Shaukat Tareen eligible for Senate poll and set aside the objections raised by ANP candidate

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :A Judge of Election Tribunal Justice Syed Muhammad Attiq here Wednesday declared PTI candidate Shaukat Tareen eligible for Senate poll and set aside the objections raised by ANP candidate.

The nomination of Shaukat Tareen was challenged in Election Tribunal by ANP's candidate for the Senate seat Shaukat Amir Zada.

Ali Gohar Durrani Advocate defended the nomination of Shaukat Tareen in the tribunal and the judge after hearing arguments from both the sides declared Tareen eligible to contest the poll.

Meanwhile, the KP Government spokesman Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif congratulated Shaukat Tareen on being declared eligible for Senate poll, adding that despite all the cheap tactics the opposition remained unsuccessful in its designs.

He said that PTI candidate Shaukat Tareen would surly get overwhelming victory in Senate election on December 20

More Stories From Pakistan

