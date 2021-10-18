UrduPoint.com

Shaukat Tarin Appointed As Advisor To PM On Finance And Revenue

Mon 18th October 2021

Tarin was made finance minister on April 17 and his constitutional tenure ended on Oct 16 and now he as an advisor to PM on Finance and Revenue will not be able to chair the meetings of the cabinet committees as per the judgment of the Islamabad High Court.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 18th, 2021) President Dr. Arif Alvi on the advice of the Prime Minister has appointed Shaukat Tarin as Adviser on Finance and Revenue with the status of Federal Minister.

A notification to this effect was issued in Islamabad on Monday.

“The president, on the advice of the prime minister, has been pleased to appoint, with immediate effect, Shaukat Fayyaz Ahmed Tarin as Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, with the status of federal minister,” read the notification.

Tarin was made finance minister on April 17 and his constitutional tenure ended on Oct 16. He needed to be elected to parliament in order to continue in his post for longer than six months after his appointment.

Tarin is the fourth adviser to the prime minister after Mirza Shahzad Akbar, Abdul Razak Dawood and Babar Awan.

Earlier, the government had decided to Tarin elected as a senator from Punjab or Khyber Pakthunkhwa to ensure continuity and stability in markets.

Tarin, who also held the finance ministry in the PPP government, was the fourth finance minister appointed by Prime Minister Imran Khan after Asad Umar, Hafeez Shaikh and Hammad Azhar had been given the portfolio.

He was appointed to control inflation and to increase the economic growth rate.

Now as an advisor to the PM, Tarin will not be able to chair the meetings of the cabinet committees as per the judgment of the Islamabad High Court.

Last year, the IHC had ruled that unelected advisers and special assistants could not head government committees.

As finance minister, Tarin was chairman of the Economic Coordination Committee, Cabinet Committee on Privatisation, Cabinet Committee on State-owned Enterprises and Executive Committee of National Economic Council.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar is the chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Energy and Cabinet Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Law Minister Farogh Naseem heads the Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases, education Minister Shafqat Mahmood is the chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms and Shipping and Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi is chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Transport and Logistics.

