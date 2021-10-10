Shaukat Tarin condoles demise of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin here on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

In his condolence message, he prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the members of bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Shaukat Tarin said that Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was a national hero, how the made defense of the country invincible, adding that his services for national defense would be long remembered.