Shaukat Tarin is likely to be paid as SAPM on Finance: Sources

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2021) The Federal government has decided to appoint Shaukat Tarin as Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance, the sources say.

Tareen had served earlier during the PPP government from 2009 to 10 as Finance Minister.

On Monday evening, the PM removed Hafeez Shaikh as finance minister and Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar was given an additional portfolio of the finance ministry.