Shaukat Tarin Is Likely To Be Paid As SAPM On Finance: Sources

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 02:24 PM

Shaukat Tarin is likely to be paid as SAPM on Finance: Sources

The Sources say that Prime Minister Imran Khan is considering the name of Shaukat Tarin as his new advisor or special assistant on Finance.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2021) The Federal government has decided to appoint Shaukat Tarin as Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance, the sources say.

The Sources say that Prime Minister Imran Khan was considering appointment of Shaukat Tarin as Advisor or Special Assistant on Finance.

Tareen had served earlier during the PPP government from 2009 to 10 as Finance Minister.

On Monday evening, the PM removed Hafeez Shaikh as finance minister and Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar was given an additional portfolio of the finance ministry.

