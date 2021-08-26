UrduPoint.com

Shaukat Tarin Says Govt Works Under NAB' S Fear  .

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 40 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 12:43 PM

Shaukat Tarin says govt works under NAB' s fear  .

The Finance Minister says that this fear must be ended now so that timely decisions could be made about buying and selling

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-26th, 2021) Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin admitted that there was fear of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in public sector departments and in the department under his control.

Shaukat Tarin said that this fear must be ended.

“Last time I talked about NAB and they issued me notice. I think the leadership should play role to end fear of NAB,” said shaukat. He expressed these views in a local private tv program.

While responding to a question as to why the timely actions are not taken like the import of LNG at the end of this ongoing year , and whether the Petroleum Ministry was directed to purchase the LNG and Oil by making timely orders, Shaukat Tarin said, “This is not only the problem of Ministry of Petroleum; It is problem for the entire government. Basically, we hesitate to take timely decisions because we fear. We think that the price at the moment might go down at some later stage.

Financial contracts are made all over the world and businesses are continued, but here, the fear is a major hurdle,”.

He argued, “State Bank also deals with the Currency and other financial matters but NAB doesn’t make any arrest there”. The Finance Minister said that he told the cabinet meeting that there should be an institute where the professionals should sit and they should be at the prices and should be doing buy and sell, so we could make decisions on the best possible prices,”.

Last time, he said oil prices fell down and the purchase had already been made.

Tarin said, “I had asked them for hedging and the later again when the oil prices when down I asked them for hedging but the people fear ”.

“This fear must be ended now so the people could make timely buy and sell against the suitable prices ” he concluded.

