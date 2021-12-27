Shaukat Tarin sworn in as finance minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday administered the oath of office to Shaukat Fayaz Ahmed Tarin who would be holding the portfolio of Minister for Finance.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr here.

After the oath, the president also extended felicitation to the newly-sworn in member of the Federal cabinet.

Shaukat Tarin, who was earlier serving as Finance Advisor, was elected as senator last week in the by-election for a general seat of the Senate from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The seat was vacated after the resignation of PTI's Ayub Afridi.