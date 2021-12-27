UrduPoint.com

Shaukat Tarin Sworn In As Finance Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 12:31 PM

Shaukat Tarin sworn in as finance minister

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday administered the oath of office to Shaukat Fayaz Ahmed Tarin who would be holding the portfolio of Minister for Finance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday administered the oath of office to Shaukat Fayaz Ahmed Tarin who would be holding the portfolio of Minister for Finance.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr here.

After the oath, the president also extended felicitation to the newly-sworn in member of the Federal cabinet.

Shaukat Tarin, who was earlier serving as Finance Advisor, was elected as senator last week in the by-election for a general seat of the Senate from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The seat was vacated after the resignation of PTI's Ayub Afridi.

Related Topics

Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Afridi From Cabinet Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

So-called public representatives ruthlessly plunde ..

So-called public representatives ruthlessly plundered the country.At present, th ..

15 minutes ago
 PM summons NSC meeting in Islamabad today

PM summons NSC meeting in Islamabad today

21 minutes ago
 Galaxy A03 Core Officially Launches in Pakistan | ..

Galaxy A03 Core Officially Launches in Pakistan | 5,000 mAh Battery | 6.5’ Inf ..

22 minutes ago
 Smog engulfs Bahawalpur

Smog engulfs Bahawalpur

1 minute ago
 SC orders registration of case against officials w ..

SC orders registration of case against officials who got Nasla Tower’s plan ap ..

38 minutes ago
 Opening Ceremony Of 6th Cns Open Shooting Champion ..

Opening Ceremony Of 6th Cns Open Shooting Championship Held At Karachi

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.