Shaukat Tarin Sworn In As Finance Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 12:31 PM
President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday administered the oath of office to Shaukat Fayaz Ahmed Tarin who would be holding the portfolio of Minister for Finance
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday administered the oath of office to Shaukat Fayaz Ahmed Tarin who would be holding the portfolio of Minister for Finance.
The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr here.
After the oath, the president also extended felicitation to the newly-sworn in member of the Federal cabinet.
Shaukat Tarin, who was earlier serving as Finance Advisor, was elected as senator last week in the by-election for a general seat of the Senate from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The seat was vacated after the resignation of PTI's Ayub Afridi.