Shaukat terms Maulana as dictator of century

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Labor Shaukat Yousafzai Saturday said that Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman has proved that he couldn't tolerate criticism by expelling four of his senior leaders from the party.

He said that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari have played such a game that they stuck Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman to the wall.

Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman was on his way to overthrow the government but he destroyed his own party in this connection,said Shaukat Yousafzai. He said that the nation stood with the national institutions and people have love with Pakistan Army.

He said that in Senate elections the opposition would see the results of government policies. He said that PDM does not want the country to develop adding PDM was reluctant and has no direction.

Opposition leaders want to save their stolen property by taking advantage of people's plight.