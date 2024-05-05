Shaukat Thanvi Remembered On His Death Anniversary
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2024 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) The 61st death anniversary of renowned play wright and poet Shaukat Thanvi was observed on Sunday.
Born in 1904, Thanvi wrote some sixty books including collection of short stories, novels and essays.
He was awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for his services in urdu literature.
He passed away in Lahore on this day in 1963.
