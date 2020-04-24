Shaukat visits Chakisar hospital in Shangla, inspects facilities at Quarantine center, isolation ward

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Yousafzai visited Chakisar Hospital, Quarantine Centers and Isolation Ward yesterday during his visit to Shangla

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Yousafzai visited Chakisar Hospital, Quarantine Centers and Isolation Ward yesterday during his visit to Shangla.

During the visit, Provincial Minister reviewed arrangements made there for prevention from Corona virus and treatment of infected people.

The Medical Superintendent of the hospital gave a detailed briefing to the provincial minister about the facilities available in the quarantine and isolation wards at Chakisar Hospital.

PTI district leader Waqar Khan, Sadeed ur Rahman, luqman Khan, Akhtar Ali Chatan, Nawaz Khan, Zahoor Ahmad were also present.

Shaukat Yousafzai paid rich tributes to the efforts of all the doctors, paramedics, policemen and the district administration by saying that they are our heroes and the nation will never forget this brave and courageous step of yours by performing duties on the front line against Corona virus.

The provincial minister said that we are proud of our doctors, paramedics, army, police and district administration because despite the lack of resources they are risking their lives to save lives of others from corona virus.

He said government was making every effort to provide facilities to the people and ease the lockdown but it is also the responsibility of the people to take precautions against the corona virus. He said that the guidelines given by the government should be followed.

He assured that after arriving in Peshawar, he will meet Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and Health Minister Taimur saleem Jhagra to inform them about the lack of facilities in Shangla hospitals.

He said that he is grateful to Chief Minister Mehmood Khan for gifting Rescue 1122 to Shangla in this difficult times.

Shaukat Yousafzai also went to Shangla Alpuri, Lailoni, Shahpur, Chakisar and Meera to offer Fateha for the deceased relatives of the party workers and prayed for them.