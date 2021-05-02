UrduPoint.com
Shaukat Visits Sasta Bazaars, Checked Price Lists, Facilities At Shangla

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 06:00 PM

Shaukat visits Sasta bazaars, checked price lists, facilities at Shangla

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on the direction of Chief Minister KP Mehmood Khan Sunday visited Sasta Bazars at district Shangla and checked officials price lists and facilities.

Deputy Commissioner Shangla Hamid-ur-Rehman, Assistant Commissioner Alpoori, Deputy Superintendent of Police and Additional Assistant Commissioner (Revenue), Tehsil Municipal Officer and other officers also accompanied him.

The provincial minister checked the prices of groceries, fruits and vegetables in the market. He also inspected the utility store, subsidized flour and subsidized sugar stalls and inspected the facilities.

The provincial minister also sought price lists from several vendors. On the occasion, the provincial minister said that the purpose of setting up Sasta bazaars is to provide relief to poor.

On the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Sasta bazaars have been set up in all the districts of the province. He said that the government would ensure the availability of facilities as well as affordable items to the citizens throughout the Holy month Ramazan.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that no one will be allowed to rob the people and make illicit profits. All the district administrations have been directed to keep a close eye on Sasta markets to facilitate people with reasonable rates.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been making continuous efforts for the welfare of people at their doorstep. He said that due to payment of interest on loans of billions of rupees taken in previous periods, there has been a wave of inflation which will be overcome soon.

