Shaukat Warns PDM Leadership Of Punitive Action For Holding Rally In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Labour, Shaukat Yousafzai on Friday warned PDM leadership of punitive action against them for holding public meeting which can result into spread of deadly COVID-19.

He said cases would registered against PDM leadership and organizers if people were affected from corona.

In a press statement issued here on Friday, Shaukat Yousafzai said that opposition's response is totally non-serious towards deadly coronavirus endangering public lives.

He said the Federal government formed SOPs for safety of general public requesting them to avoid places of public gathering, wear masks, keep social distancing etc.

The second wave of coronavirus is much sever than the earlier, but the opposition leadership is making joke of it, Shaukat added.

Shaukat also made it clear that the ongoing accountability process will continue with the same pace and no corrupt person will be allowed to walk free.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had made a pledge with masses that he will put all corrupt leaders in jail and he is firm in his resolve, he added .

