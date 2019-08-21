Shaukat warns strict action over use of substandard material in development projects

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai Wednesday warned strict legal action would be taken against contractors and government officers/officials in case of compromising on quality of work in development projects.

Taking notice of the reports of substandard material in various projects in district Shangla, the Minister sought report from district administration within 24 hours and hinted at strict action against the officials and contractors.

He said that Shangla district was already backward and remained ignored during past government regimes and the present government would not let anyone to hamper the development project in this area.

He directed all relevant departments to take action against contractors if they do not start work on time or compromise on quality of material, adding that whosoever would be found guilty of substandard construction to be taken to task.

The Minister appealed masses to keep eye on development projects in their respective areas and point out corruption and use of substandard material so that the government could take action.

He directed the relevant departments not give payment to contractors until the contractors use standard material, adding that if payment is made to contractor the government would recover the amount from the officials of the department.