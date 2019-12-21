UrduPoint.com
Shaukat Yousafzai Acknowledges The Services Of Rescue 1122

Shaukat Yousafzai acknowledges the services of Rescue 1122

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai Saturday said that Rescue 1122 provides services and treatment as first responder to any emergency situation and every citizen appreciates its work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai Saturday said that Rescue 1122 provides services and treatment as first responder to any emergency situation and every citizen appreciates its work. The KP government allocated Rs 3.6 billion to extend the Rescue 1122 service to the tribal districts and land and funds have been allocated for the establishment of the Rescue 1122 academy in the province. The Rescue 1122 will be provided international standard equipment and facilities, he expressed while addressing the passing out parade of KP Rescue 1122 personnel in Lahore.

The provincial minister said Rescue 1122 has met the public expectations and by the end of this financial year, its services will be extended to the whole province including the tribal districts. He said that funds and land have been allocated for the establishment of the Rescue 1122 Academy in the province and the department is currently being given a regular budget of over 14 million.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that the KP government has allocated Rs 3.6 billion to extend Rescue 1122 services to tribal districts and 20 stations will be established in 7 districts and six in former FR regions which will be equipped with international standard equipment.

The Rescue 1122 is providing services and facilities 24/7 as first responder in any emergency situation which has served in approximately 3 lac different types of emergencies situation, including the treatment of more than 2 lac, patients, more than 67,000 traffic accidents, more than 10,000 fire incidents and 660 buildings collapsing accidents. In 620 different explosions, some 300,000 people have been shifted to different hospitals and provided professional medical treatment on the spot, he told.

The provincial minister thanked the Punjab government, Director General Rescue 1122 Punjab Rizwan Naseer and Secretary Relief for providing training to the personnel of Rescue 1122 KP.

