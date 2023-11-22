Open Menu

Shaukat Yousafzai Arrested At BKIA

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Shaukat Yousafzai arrested at BKIA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former provincial minister Shaukat Yousafzai was offloaded from plane at Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA) here on Wednesday.

Yousafzai, who previously served as the information minister in both PTI provincial governments, had been in hiding since the riots on 9th May.

In in video message from his Facebook account, Shaukat Yousafzai said that he was going to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. He expressed his respect for the country’s institutions and said he did not know why he was arrested.

Earlier on Tuesday, Shangala police had arrested Shaukat Yousafzai’s brother and district president Liaqat Ali Yousafzai along with six others when they were going to attend a party meeting in the hujra of Alpuri tehsil nazim in Shahpur. They were taken into custody in violation of Section 144 imposed by the local administration.

APP/vak

