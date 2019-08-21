UrduPoint.com
Shaukat Yousafzai Asks Public Representatives, Investors To Work For Development Of KP

Shaukat Yousafzai asks public representatives, Investors to work for development of KP

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information and Public Relations Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Wednesday called upon both the public representatives and the investors to come forward and join hands for the rapid development of the Province as well as wooing those local manufacturers and producers who had invested outside the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information and Public Relations Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Wednesday called upon both the public representatives and the investors to come forward and join hands for the rapid development of the Province as well as wooing those local manufacturers and producers who had invested outside the country.

He was addressing one day seminar on "Investment Opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Driving sustainable development in the Province" at a local hotel in Islamabad, said a press release issued here.

He said that investment opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa particularly in the fields of tourism, oil and gas, mines and minerals exploration, as well as both hydle and solar energy production were 2nd to none in the world and the post-conflict and post-CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor) has multiplied these opportunities that's why investors should take full benefit of it.

The Minister said that he used to hear since his childhood that Swat was the Switzerland of Pakistan but now when he visited Europe he found that this part of our country was far beautiful then any country of the world and have great tourism potential.

He said since peace has been fully restored in the province and terrorism eradicated it was a good opportunity to harness the opportunity and invest in KP.

On the other hand, he said that works on a large number of road networks in the province have been initiated and some have been completed.

Yousafzai also said that prices of lands in areas like Shangla and Swat had already increased and it would further increase because of CPEC roads and the development of communication networks .

The Minister also pointed out that there were diverse opportunities in the recently merged districts of the province as it was just opened to development and had a lot of opportunities in oil and Gas, mineral and tourism sectors. Besides the hydro-power generation, he pointed out, there were a lot of opportunities of investment in solar and wind energy production too in the Province.

Besides the co-hosts KP Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the daylong seminar was actively participated by representatives of all chambers of commerce and industries of the Province, investors, industrialists and businessmen.

Advisor to Prime Minister Dr.Eshrat Hussain, Special Assistant to CM KP Abddul Karim Khan, Advisor to CM Hemayatullah Khan, Senator Nauman Wazir, Islamabad Based German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck, Secretary Industries KP, Commissioner RTI KP Riaz Khan Daudzai, Chairman BOI, KP and a host of others also addressed the event.

