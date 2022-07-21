UrduPoint.com

Shaukat Yousafzai Awards RS.500,000 Cheque To Legendary Pashto Singer Khyal Muhammad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 21, 2022 | 11:00 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Minister Labour and Culture, Shaukat Yousafzai on Thursday visited a house of legendary singer Khyal Mohammad and presented him a cheque of RS. 500,000 on behalf of the provincial government for his services to Pushto music and ghazals

He visited on the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to acknowledge services of Khyal Mohammad for Pashto music and films Paying tribute to his contribution to Pashto music, Shaukat Yousafzai said that Khayal Muhammad is the singer of the calibre of Muhammad Rafi and Mehdi Hassan.

He said that KP government will continue patronizing artists and will provide all financial assistance as they are real asset of the province.

He said provincial government has established an endowment fund for the financial support and assistance of artists and singers.

In 1991, Khyal was given the National Film Award for playback singer.

Khyal Muhammad has received pride of performance award, two national awards and a gold medal from Pakistan Television Corporation by Madame Noor Jehan.

