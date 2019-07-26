Shaukat Yousafzai calls on PTI Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Nyazee

Provincial Information Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shaukat Yousafzai Friday called on Chief Organiser Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Saifullah Khan Nyazee and updated him on KPK development progress and discussed political issues of the province

According to press release issued by party's Central Media Department, Chief Organiser PTI Saifullah Khan Nyazee expressed pleasure over peaceful conclusion of first-ever general elections in the newly merged tribal areas.

He termed the conduct of elections, a great achievement of PTI and Prime Minster Imran Khan. Acknowledging the tribal people's sacrifices for the country, Saifullah Khan Nyazee said that time had come to address the grievances of tribal areas.

"We must commit ourselves to develop war-torn tribal areas and allocate resources to provide best education, health and other basic facilities for the masses of the area", he remarked adding that following completion of first phase of empowering masses we were looking forward to establish a strengthen local government system in the tribal region.Furthermore he said that no stone would be left unturned to ensure tribal welfare of tribal peoples.

Shoukat Yousafzai praised Saifullah Khan Nyazee on the announcement of new party organisation and assured the Chief Organiser of continued support of KPK.