Shaukat Yousafzai Declared Absconder

Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2023 | 03:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) A local court of Shangla has declared PTI leader, Shaukat Yousafzai as absconder for avoiding his appearance in cases registered against him under Sections 188, 186, 147, 109, 506 and 149.

Shangla police said an FIR was registered against former provincial minister, Shaukat Yousafzai and police were conducting raids for his arrest but the accused had gone underground to avoid his arrest.

Police said some extra sections have been included in the FIR against Shaukat Yousafzai and due to his non-appearance, the court has declared him as absconder.

Earlier, the Shangla police reached Peshawar to arrest Shaukat Yousafzai for his possible participation in intra party election of PTI but the former KP minister did not attend the election to avoid his arrest. On police request, a local court in Shangla declared Shaukat as absconder.

