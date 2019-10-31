Shaukat Yousafzai expresses grief over train inferno

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai Thursday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in train inferno incident

In his condolence message, the Minister expressed grief and sympathies with bereaved families and prayed Allah Almighty rest the departed souls in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

He also prayed early recoveries of the injured and said the provincial government of Punjab would provide best medical facilities to them.