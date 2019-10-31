Shaukat Yousafzai expresses satisfaction over govt measures for JUI-F protest

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai Thursday expressed satisfaction over the measures taken by the government for the protest of different political parties led by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) in Islamabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai Thursday expressed satisfaction over the measures taken by the government for the protest of different political parties led by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) in Islamabad

Talking to Swat District Development Advisory Committee Chairman Fazl Hakeem here at his office, he said the government had taken elaborate steps to allow a peaceful protest in the Federal capital, besides facilitating general public to carry out day to day activities without any inconvenience.

The two discussed the development projects and performance of different departments.