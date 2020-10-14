Shaukat Yousafzai inaugurates newly established Rescue 1122 station in Bisham

UrduPoint.com
Minister for Labour and Culture Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shaukat Yousafzai on Wednesday inaugurated Rescue 1122 station established in Tehsil Bisham

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Labour and Culture Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shaukat Yousafzai on Wednesday inaugurated Rescue 1122 station established in Tehsil Bisham.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the minister said that Rescue 1122 was playing an important role in rescue activities by saving lives. He added that the launch of Rescue 1122 service was an important step which would provide prompt services to people during emergencies.

He also lauded services of the rescue workers, saying they played frontline role against Covid 19 pandemic and effectively facilitated people.

He said that Rescue 1122 service would be extended to all parts of the province. Later the minister inspected various sections of the Rescue station wherein the minister was given briefing on various matters pertaining to Rescue 1122 services in the area.

Deputy Commissioner Shangla Imran Hussain Ranjha, Central Secretary Information Ahmed Jawad were also present on the occasion.

