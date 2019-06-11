Shaukat Yousafzai lauds federal budget

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai Tuesday termed the Federal budget pro-poor and containing numerous measures for economic uplift.

In his reaction over the federal budget, he said the federal government has presented a balanced budget in very challenging economic circumstances.

The government has given 10 percent ad-hoc relief to government employees of grade 1-16 and pensioners.

He said the government has given no increase to grade 21-22 employees and reduce 10 percent salaries of federal cabinet members as part of its austerity measures.

Shaukat said that considerable increase in education especially higher education and human development budgets reflected the government's priority for the two sectors.

He further said that Rs 40 billion subsidy to industries would give boost to industrial sector besides helping its revival in the country.

Shaukat said that insurance policy for small farmers would stabilize the agricultural sector and would build their trust, adding that reduction of 17 percent tax on brick kiln industry would reduce rates of construction for poor people.

He said now every government department would utilize Treasury Single Account for depositing public money at banks. The government has introduced new system to eradicate money laundering and no one would be allowed to transfer money abroad illegally.

The provincial minister said the government has introduced tax refund bound through FBR so that the trader and investors could maintain tax payments and refund. He said the federal government has tried to focus on public welfare and well being in the federal budget.