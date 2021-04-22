Shaukat Yousafzai nomiated as `Chief Whip' of PTI in KP Assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Yousafzai has been nominated as `Chief Whip' of Parliamentary party of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) in provincial assembly.

According to a notification issued here on Thursday, Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan nominated Shaukat Yousafzai for the post.

Shaukat has relieved Provincial Minister for Revenue, Qalandar Khan Lodhi who was earlier nominated for the said post.