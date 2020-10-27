Shaukat Yousafzai strongly condemns 'cowardly' terrorist attack in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour Shaukat Yousafzai Tuesday strongly condemned cowardly terrorist attack that has targeted children and religious seminary in Dir Colony Peshawar.

Talking to a private news channel, while condemning the incident, KP Minister said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had summoned a meeting to discuss the security situation.

He revealed that Quetta and Peshawar were on threat alert following which security had been heightened.

Yousufzai said the seminary staff and children were soft targets. "Terrorists always aim for soft targets. This area has been peaceful for a long time," he said.

He also extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the families of victims and prayers for early recovery for those injured in the incident.

"Our thoughts and prayers are also with the people in this hour of grief," he added.