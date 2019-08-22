UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shaukat Yousafzai Terms Bilawal's Public Address In Skardu Childish, Irresponsible

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 09:58 PM

Shaukat Yousafzai terms Bilawal's public address in Skardu childish, irresponsible

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai Thursday slammed PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's public address in Skardu and said he was making hue and cry for his father and aunt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai Thursday slammed PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's public address in Skardu and said he was making hue and cry for his father and aunt.

"Bilawal's public speech was totally childish and irresponsible as he made hue and cry for his father and aunty," he said in his reaction to Bilawal's speech.

The Minister said the people know that Zardari and Nawaz were responsible for deteriorated economic condition of the country and they were apprehended for accountability, adding that both Nawaz and Zardari used females as shields for committing corruption.

He said unfortunately the Opposition was not concerned about masses' issues rather they were afraid of the accountability process and thus making desperate moves to protect their skins.

He said Bilawal should have to realize that Prime Minister Imran Khan was given mandate for accountability of corrupt elements, adding that despite 11 years in power, PPP could not even maintain Sindh province and had even turned Karachi city into trash bin.

He questioned that as to why Bilawal overlooks destruction and damages in Karachi city and backwardness of Sindh province. People could not be made fool anymore by raising "Ajj bhi Bhutto Zinda hae" slogan as it was not more effective or helpful for PPP, he remarked.

Shaukat said that instead of slamming India over Kashmir issue, the PPP leader outburst on own government during public address, which he said was highly deplorable.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh India Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hue Skardu Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

DP World&#039; earnings grow 27 pc in H1-2019

46 minutes ago

BISE announces result of HSC Part-II (Commerce gro ..

3 minutes ago

No-Deal Brexit, Return of Hard Border Can Fuel Ext ..

3 minutes ago

Efforts being made for Karachi cleanliness: Syed A ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister Balochistan visits Turbat to review ..

27 minutes ago

First ever three-day long softball coaching clinic ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.