Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai Thursday slammed PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's public address in Skardu and said he was making hue and cry for his father and aunt

"Bilawal's public speech was totally childish and irresponsible as he made hue and cry for his father and aunty," he said in his reaction to Bilawal's speech.

The Minister said the people know that Zardari and Nawaz were responsible for deteriorated economic condition of the country and they were apprehended for accountability, adding that both Nawaz and Zardari used females as shields for committing corruption.

He said unfortunately the Opposition was not concerned about masses' issues rather they were afraid of the accountability process and thus making desperate moves to protect their skins.

He said Bilawal should have to realize that Prime Minister Imran Khan was given mandate for accountability of corrupt elements, adding that despite 11 years in power, PPP could not even maintain Sindh province and had even turned Karachi city into trash bin.

He questioned that as to why Bilawal overlooks destruction and damages in Karachi city and backwardness of Sindh province. People could not be made fool anymore by raising "Ajj bhi Bhutto Zinda hae" slogan as it was not more effective or helpful for PPP, he remarked.

Shaukat said that instead of slamming India over Kashmir issue, the PPP leader outburst on own government during public address, which he said was highly deplorable.