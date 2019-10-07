UrduPoint.com
Shaukat Yousafzai Urged JUI-F Chief To Put "self-interest" Aside

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai Monday urged that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to put self interests aside and should focused on teaching of Islam.

Talking to Private news channel, he said that no one would be allowed to derail democracy through undemocratic means.

He said Maulana Fazal-Ur-Rehman is misleading innocent seminary students for self interests.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had no agenda for the public welfare and Maulana should keep an eye on islam and Kashmir issue instead of personal agendas.

The PTI government believes that students of seminaries are our own children, but they are being misguided by people like Fazlur Rehman, he added.

He said the government would complete its five-year tenure, adding that the JUI-F leader would face resistance if he disrupts the political system.

Minister said his great responsibility is to promote peace and brotherhood among nation rather than spreading chaos.

He said the PTI agenda was to strengthen democratic institutions and will remain so forever.

Shukat lambasted the Maulana Fazl Ur Rehman for creating anarchy through his repeated calls for protest against government, adding, marches and sit-ins are just aimed at hampering the development process of the country.

He said that opposition parties are not extending support to JUI(F)' call chief because of their involvement in corruption.

Shaukat said that some elements wanted to create law and order situation by resorting to the path of violence, "however, the masses are familiar with their objectives and intentions and would not let them achieve their ulterior motives.

"Political issues are not solved through demonstrations and marches but with negotiations and reconciliation", he added.

Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Law And Order Democracy Government Opposition

