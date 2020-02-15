Shaukat Yousafzai urges masses to support polio eradication efforts

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai Saturday said that it was our prime responsibility to join hands for polio eradication and save children from permanent crippling

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai Saturday said that it was our prime responsibility to join hands for polio eradication and save children from permanent crippling.

In a message in connection with upcoming polio campaign, he said that refusing anti-polio drops to children was a form of extremism and each and every citizen should join hands against the disease that is a looming threat to the future of our children.

He said that about 6.7 million children would be targeted in five-day anti polio campaign adding government is committed to utilize available resources for polio elimination.

He also urged parents, civil society to placate families refusing polio drops to their children and provide help and support to polio workers in ongoing vaccination drive.