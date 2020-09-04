Shaukat Yousafzai visits flood affected areas

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Yousafzai Friday visited his flood affected constituency and expressed profound grief and sorrow over deaths due to flood and land sliding incidents.

According to statement issued here Friday, the minister also met the heirs of the victims at Besham and Alpuri and expressed condolence with them.

Later, he distributed relief package among the flood affectees in Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office at Shangla and also handed over compensation cheques to the heirs of two children died due to land sliding in Barba Takoot.

The minister also inspected the dilapidated and flood affected highways in Alpuri, Besham and other areas.

On this occasion, the officers of the district administration gave detailed briefing to the minister regarding destruction caused by floods, relief operation and performance of various departments.

Shaukat Yousafzai on the occasion directed for extending support to the people at this critical juncture.

He assured that the provincial government is standing with the affectees at this critical time and will compensate for all losses occurred due to floods and land sliding.