UrduPoint.com

Shauzab Criticizes Opposition' Reluctance On Electoral Reforms

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 03:40 PM

Shauzab criticizes opposition' reluctance on electoral reforms

Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Reforms Kanwal Shauzab Thursday criticized opposition parties for their reluctant attitude on the implementation of the electoral reforms

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Reforms Kanwal Shauzab Thursday criticized opposition parties for their reluctant attitude on the implementation of the electoral reforms.

Talking to a private news channel she said, both the political parties of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party had enough time to develop consensus from 2006 to 2018 on electoral reform, but they were failed to develop such concensus.

To conduct free and fair election, she asked opposition parties to introduce better way and resolve the matter smoothly.

Kanwal Shauzab said, the electric voting machine (EVM) system would keep record of every individual which would also be considered as a machine process.

She said reservation of election commission on EVM's were removed and machine can not be hacked, adding that multiple problems would also be solved though the machine at a time.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Pakistan Peoples Party 2018 Muslim From Opposition

Recent Stories

Australia vows to keep mining coal despite climate ..

Australia vows to keep mining coal despite climate warning

2 minutes ago
 New Delhi to Host First India-Australia 2+2 Minist ..

New Delhi to Host First India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on Saturday

2 minutes ago
 PTI MPA Ashraf Rind’s close relatives torture jo ..

PTI MPA Ashraf Rind’s close relatives torture journalist’s father

17 minutes ago
 Military Aircraft Expected to Evacuate 200 Foreign ..

Military Aircraft Expected to Evacuate 200 Foreigners Arrives in Kabul - Reports

2 minutes ago
 EU Spokesman Says New Afghan Government Not Someth ..

EU Spokesman Says New Afghan Government Not Something Taliban Promised

2 minutes ago
 UAE announces 772 new COVID-19 cases, 1,026 recove ..

UAE announces 772 new COVID-19 cases, 1,026 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 hour ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.