Shauzab criticizes opposition' reluctance on electoral reforms

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Reforms Kanwal Shauzab Thursday criticized opposition parties for their reluctant attitude on the implementation of the electoral reforms.

Talking to a private news channel she said, both the political parties of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party had enough time to develop consensus from 2006 to 2018 on electoral reform, but they were failed to develop such concensus.

To conduct free and fair election, she asked opposition parties to introduce better way and resolve the matter smoothly.

Kanwal Shauzab said, the electric voting machine (EVM) system would keep record of every individual which would also be considered as a machine process.

She said reservation of election commission on EVM's were removed and machine can not be hacked, adding that multiple problems would also be solved though the machine at a time.