Shauzab for developing uniform, comprehensive National CRVS Legislation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiative Parliamentary Secretary Kanwal Shauzab Tuesday said the development responses in Pakistan could not be managed effectively unless backed up by universal and responsive civil registration systems.

Chairing a Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) Stakeholders/Promotional meeting here, she stressed the need of developing uniform and comprehensive National CRVS Legislation.

The parliamentary secretary said CRVS system was key to create a foundation for country administration, fabricating the backbone of inclusive development, supporting social protection, bridging the gap for the most vulnerable; forging opportunities for all segments of the population; and distributing the dividends of increased prosperity fairly across society.

She urged the need to expedite the process and improve coordination mechanism at provincial level.

Discussing development on CRVS in Pakistan, CRVS Chief Helath/Project Director Dr Muhammad Asif said according to PDHS 2017-18 more than four to ten children (42%) under age five had been registered and 36% had birth certificates indicating yet there was a long way to go.

He said once CRVS Model District in ICT-Islamabad was successfully developed, district management would be able to achieve 100% vital events registration across the district and the successful implementation would lead towards replication of the model in other parts of the country.

During the event, discussion focused around CRVS accomplishments, proposed revamped CRVS policy and structure, mainstreaming of vulnerable/marginalized population, PC-I for CRVS strengthening and critical operational processes.

Representatives from NADRA, Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Interior, ICT administration, Medical Directorate of CDA and International Development partner agencies including UNICEF, UNFPA and UNHCR also participated in the meeting.