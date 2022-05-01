Shawal moon not sighted, Eid on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Syed Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad on Sunday evening announced that the moon of Shawal 1443 AH was not sighted and Eid-ul-Fitr would be observed on Tuesday with religious fervour.

Addressing a press conference here in the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, he said the weather condition was a bit clear all over the country and the moon sighting body did not receive any solid testimony from any nook and cranny of the country.

He said it was decided with mutual understanding of all committee's members that there would be 30th fast on Monday and Eid-ul-Fitr would be observed on Tuesday.