Shawwal Crescent: Ruet Body To Meet On April 20

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2023 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony here on Thursday has announced that the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would be convened on Thursday, April 20 to sight the crescent of Shawwal 1444 AH.

According to the Ministry's spokesperson, Muhammad Umar Butt, the main moon-sighting body would hold its meeting at the Ministry, while the Zonal/District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees would also be gathering at their respective headquarters during the same time.

The final announcement regarding the sighting of the crescent would be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, he added.

Butt further said no credible national institution had given any statement regarding the visibility and invisibility of the Shawwal crescent so far.

He emphasized that the decision to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr would be based on scientific evidence and solid testimonies on the adequate time, which would be decided by the concerned body.

The sighting of the crescent of Shawwal 1444 AH holds great significance for the Muslim community, as it marks the end of the holy month of Ramazan and the beginning of the Eid-ul-Fitr festivities.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has urged all citizens to cooperate with the Ruet-e-Hilal Committees in their respective areas, and to report any sightings of the crescent to the relevant authorities.

The Ministry's spokesperson also stated that the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, along with the Zonal/District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees, would use all available resources and technology to sight the crescent. This includes telescopes, binoculars, and other advanced equipment to ensure an accurate sighting.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has called for prayers and cooperation from all citizens, in order to ensure a successful observance of the crescent of Shawwal 1444 AH. The Ministry has emphasized its commitment to ensuring that religious observances are carried out in an organized and timely manner.

