Shawwal Moon Sighted, Eid-ul-Fitr On Sunday

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 01:20 AM

Shawwal moon sighted, Eid-ul-Fitr on Sunday

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman Saturday announced that the Shawwal moon had been sighted, Eid-ul-Fitr would fall on Sunday, May 24

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman Saturday announced that the Shawwal moon had been sighted, Eid-ul-Fitr would fall on Sunday, May 24.

He made this announcement after presiding over a meeting of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee at Met Complex.

Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman said sufficient evidences of moon sighting were received from different parts of the country.

He advised the people to greet Eid with each other maintaining physical distancing. He also expressed his grief and sorrow over the unfortunate incident of the plane crash that occurred the other day in Karachi.

