Shaza accuses PTI leadership of promoting hate politics, misinformation campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership for promoting a politics of hate and confrontation.

Speaking in National Assembly, she accused them of launching a fake media campaign against their opponents.

She highlighted the alleged victimization tactics employed by the PTI and their dissemination of disinformation against political rivals.

She compared the previous government under Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, noting the absence of power outages and a significant expansion of the road and motorway network during his tenure.

In contrast, she claimed that corruption had increased under the PTI government.

Recognizing the potential of the country's youth, she emphasized that approximately 68 percent of Pakistan's population consists of individuals under the age of 30.

She underscored the government's commitment to addressing the issues faced by young people and expressed their dedication to leading the youth towards significant improvements through various initiatives.

She elaborated on the Prime Minister's Youth Program, which aimed to empower the youth through multiple initiatives such as the Prime Minister's Youth business and Agriculture Loan Scheme, the laptop scheme, skills and qualifications development, sports-focused engagement programs through the Higher education Commission, and climate change initiatives.

She highlighted that these initiatives are funded through the Public Sector Development Fund and aligned with youth development goals.

Discussing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, SAPM said that it has exacerbated marginalization within society.

She also mentioned the recent floods, which directly affected approximately 33 million people.

In response, the government has taken the historic step of reviving the Prime Minister's Youth Business and Agriculture Loan scheme.

This initiative allows youth, transgender individuals, and special persons between the ages of 21 and 45 to apply for loans of up to Rs 7.5 million from designated banks to establish their own businesses. Notably, a 25% quota has been allocated for women.

She asserted that the government's objective is to reduce unemployment by providing financial assistance and guidance to talented individuals.

She revealed that since its inauguration on January 24, 2023, by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the loan scheme has already disbursed an impressive amount of Rs 22 billion among the youth.

Furthermore, she highlighted the Premier's announcement of the third phase of the PM's Laptop Scheme, which aims to provide laptops to 100,000 talented students.

She expressed regret over the previous government's suspension of this scheme and emphasized the importance of empowering the youth through such initiatives.

Concluding her address, she criticized the PTI for allegedly inciting attacks by their workers on civilian and government installations, supposedly under the direction of PTI leadership.