Shaza, AdVentures Delegation Held Constructive Meeting
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, held a constructive meeting with the delegation of AdVentures.
The delegation, led by the head of the company, Parvez Abbasi, briefed the Minister of State regarding the preparations for World Telecom Day.
During the meeting, Minister of State Shaza Fatima said that Pakistan possesses abundant talent, yet there exists a crucial need to elevate Pakistan's branding at the global level, according to a news release.
She reiterated that the government is extending all possible support to the private sector in this endeavor.
She highlighted the importance of public-private partnerships in meeting the demands of modern technology and the digital world.
