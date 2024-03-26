Open Menu

Shaza, AdVentures Delegation Held Constructive Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Shaza, AdVentures delegation held constructive meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, held a constructive meeting with the delegation of AdVentures.

The delegation, led by the head of the company, Parvez Abbasi, briefed the Minister of State regarding the preparations for World Telecom Day.

During the meeting, Minister of State Shaza Fatima said that Pakistan possesses abundant talent, yet there exists a crucial need to elevate Pakistan's branding at the global level, according to a news release.

She reiterated that the government is extending all possible support to the private sector in this endeavor.

She highlighted the importance of public-private partnerships in meeting the demands of modern technology and the digital world.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Company All Government

Recent Stories

Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakista ..

Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base in Turbat

53 minutes ago
 Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home S ..

Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal di ..

1 hour ago
 Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite st ..

Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Main suspect arrested in Faisalabad of kite incide ..

Main suspect arrested in Faisalabad of kite incident

14 hours ago
Pakistan Day celebrations at IMCG-PG.F7/4 Margala ..

Pakistan Day celebrations at IMCG-PG.F7/4 Margala College

14 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated

Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated

14 hours ago
 Traditional Holi celebrations in Bahawalnagar Dist ..

Traditional Holi celebrations in Bahawalnagar District

14 hours ago
 Reza appreciates Pakistan Navy for rescuing eight ..

Reza appreciates Pakistan Navy for rescuing eight Iranian fishermen

14 hours ago
 PNS Yarmook rescues eight Iranian fishermen from f ..

PNS Yarmook rescues eight Iranian fishermen from fire-stricken boat

14 hours ago
 Sahib Zada Zubair expresses concern over rising ro ..

Sahib Zada Zubair expresses concern over rising robbery cases

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan