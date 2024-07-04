Shaza advocates for enhancing technological exchanges between Pakistan, China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) State Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja has advocated for enhancing technological exchanges and cooperation between Pakistan and China, aiming towards a more robust digital future together.

In an interview with China.com.cn, she highlighted China's transformative digital economic development as nothing short of a miracle and expressed her anticipation for strengthened technological collaboration between the two nations.

Currently in China to attend the 2024 Global Digital Economy Conference at the Beijing National Convention Center, Shaza Fatima Khawaja believes the conference will catalyze meaningful cooperation. It offers a platform for companies from both countries to explore joint ventures, share best practices, and engage in knowledge exchange.

She said that China has established its leading position in global technology and innovation. China's progress in artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computing and 5G technology is particularly remarkable, she added.

The Minister said, the Belt and Road Initiative and the Digital Silk Road project demonstrate that China is committed to building an interconnected and technologically advanced world.

In recent years, the global economic landscape has witnessed a digital revolution. Developments in the field of information technology have become a cornerstone of economic development, innovation and social transformation.

Both Pakistan and China recognize the huge potential of this field and have made significant progress in leveraging its capabilities. "Pakistan's information technology sector has become a powerful catalyst for economic growth," said Shaza Fatima Khawaja.

According to the 2022 Global Services Location Index report released by Kearney, Pakistan is positioned as the most attractive outsourcing destination.

The Minister said that Pakistan and China are "iron" friends and the two countries have a special bond that has gone through decades of ups and downs, and generations of leaders of the two countries have strongly supported this relationship. She expressed her praise for the Communist Party of China and said,

"The Communist Party of China has always been the main driving force for China's development. I sincerely congratulate the Communist Party of China on its 103rd anniversary and wish the Communist Party of China to be more prosperous and powerful in the future."

Shaza said, "I am very proud to be a female minister, especially in the field of information technology, which is often considered a male-dominated field. Women are not just followers, they can be leaders, be entrepreneurs and pave their way forward."

She wished the 2024 Global Digital Economy Conference a complete success and looked forward to more countries moving towards a better digital future through joint efforts.