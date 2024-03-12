Shaza Appointed As Minister Of State For IT
Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MNA Shaza Fatiam Khawaja has been assigned the portfolio of Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication.
“The Prime Minister has been pleased to allocate the portfolio of information Technology and Telecommunication to Shaza Fatima Khawaja Minister for State with immediate effect,” said a notification issued by the Prime Minister office here on Tuesday.
Recent Stories
Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2
Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail
PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy
I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024
Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..
Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour
Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improvement
Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon
Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train bombings
SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Syed Asif Hyder Shah posted as Chief Secretary Sindh5 minutes ago
-
DC visits vegetable,fruit market5 minutes ago
-
DC stresses to monitor supply & demand of flour & other commodities15 minutes ago
-
DC vows to continue crackdown against profiteers25 minutes ago
-
DC orders inquiry into building collapse incident35 minutes ago
-
HMC restores treatment under Sehat card45 minutes ago
-
DPO Kohat pays surprise visit to city circle police stations45 minutes ago
-
President Zardari decides not to draw his salary45 minutes ago
-
PHC grants transit bail to PTI Senator Shibli Faraz45 minutes ago
-
Authorities directed to take strict action against those throwing garbage in Nullah Lai45 minutes ago
-
USC Multan Zone witnesses influx of subsidized goods for over 6.5 m families1 hour ago
-
District Committee formed to monitor CM Special Initiatives:1 hour ago