Shaza appointed as Minister of State for IT

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MNA Shaza Fatiam Khawaja has been assigned the portfolio of Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication.

“The Prime Minister has been pleased to allocate the portfolio of information Technology and Telecommunication to Shaza Fatima Khawaja Minister for State with immediate effect,” said a notification issued by the Prime Minister office here on Tuesday.