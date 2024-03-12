Shaza Assumes Charge As State Minister For IT
Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Shaza Fatima Khawaja assumed charge as the Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications on Tuesday.
Upon assuming office, she was welcomed by Secretary of IT and Telecommunications, Hassan Nasir Jamy, Additional Secretary of the IT Ministry, Ayesha Humaira Moriani, and other senior officials of the IT Ministry.
Subsequently, Shaza Fatima Khawaja was briefed in detail about the workings and projects of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunications and its subordinate departments.
Recent Stories
President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary amid economic challenges
Dubai Customs Elevates Employee Well-Being with Cutting-Edge Medical Center Unve ..
The team of Muslim League Punjab congratulates Chaudhry Salik Hussain on assumin ..
Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2
Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail
PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy
I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024
Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..
Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour
Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improvement
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minhaj-ul-Quran announces nationwide Quranic education series for Ramazan3 minutes ago
-
DC Matiari seals 2 hotels, warning issued3 minutes ago
-
IIUI Rector, President facilitate Muslims on commencement of Ramzan3 minutes ago
-
PHC asks Sher Afzal to appear before court; warns to withdraw stay order on arrest3 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three bike lifters with three motorcycles3 minutes ago
-
KP launches drive to re-enroll out of school children3 minutes ago
-
All-out efforts to be made to provide relief to citizens: Bilal Yameen Satti3 minutes ago
-
RWMC distributes pamphlets about cleanliness in Pindora area3 minutes ago
-
President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary amid economic challenges5 minutes ago
-
Ishaq Dar assumes charge as 39th foreign minister13 minutes ago
-
HEC develops Pakistan Studies course for undergraduate programmes13 minutes ago
-
Four power pilferers booked13 minutes ago