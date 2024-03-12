Open Menu

Shaza Assumes Charge As State Minister For IT

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Shaza assumes charge as State Minister for IT

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Shaza Fatima Khawaja assumed charge as the Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications on Tuesday.

Upon assuming office, she was welcomed by Secretary of IT and Telecommunications, Hassan Nasir Jamy, Additional Secretary of the IT Ministry, Ayesha Humaira Moriani, and other senior officials of the IT Ministry.

Subsequently, Shaza Fatima Khawaja was briefed in detail about the workings and projects of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunications and its subordinate departments.

