- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Shaza calls for equipping youth with latest technological advancements happening globally
Shaza Calls For Equipping Youth With Latest Technological Advancements Happening Globally
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2024 | 05:52 PM
State Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja Monday underscored the importance of equipping the country's youth with the latest technological advancements happening globally
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) State Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja Monday underscored the importance of equipping the country's youth with the latest technological advancements happening globally.
"Everything now revolves around technology, and we have to adapt as quickly as possible. We must ensure that our young people are well-versed in the technological advancements happening globally, whether for social or economic development," she said during the launch of the State of Youth Entrepreneurship Ecosystem report.
She highlighted the transformative opportunities available to the youth in the digital age, where advancements like artificial intelligence (AI) are reshaping industries.
The minister mentioned how platforms like meta AI (used in WhatsApp and other meta platforms) were introduced in Pakistan before globally, showcasing the potential and capacity of Pakistani youth.
"We are pushing for a startup ecosystem under the vision of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and the government is embarking on a journey of national digitization, aiming to digitize government processes, the economy, and society," she elaborated.
The minister outlined the government's goal of creating digital identities for every citizen, which would enhance living standards and interactions with the government.
She emphasized the role of fintech in formalizing the economy, noting the shift towards digital payments even among street vendors.
She informed about the evolution of Pakistan's economy, with street vendors accepting digital payments through platforms like EasyPaisa, highlighting how this formalization of the economy benefits the country.
Shaza Khawaja stressed that the government's vision is to let the private sector drive this transformation, leading to capacity building, increased demand, and employment opportunities for young people.
"This transformation will genuinely make life easier for everyone," she concluded, highlighting the significant impact of digitalization on Pakistan's economy and society.
Recent Stories
Rupee depreciates by 03 paisa against US dollar
Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts
USAID launches groundbreaking clean energy initiative to transform rural Pakista ..
PPP’s Nayyar Bukhari calsl for NAB investigation into wheat import scandal
CJP Isa expresses dissatisfaction over inquiry report in Faizabad sit-in case
PM loan scheme distributes Rs 83.6 billion to young entrepreneurs: Rana Mashhood
PM loan scheme distributes Rs 83.6 billion to young entrepreneurs: Rana Mashhood
Interior Ministry ordered to execute process for house arrest of Chaudhary Parve ..
Pre-Order Your Coolest vivo Y100 Today
SC suspends PHC ruling against allocation of SIC reserved seats
ADB reaffirms continued support to Pakistan
OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir calls for early resolution of J&K dispute
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police rescue married woman after brothers attempt to kidnap her15 minutes ago
-
Three suspects apprehended in naked stripping case of citizen15 minutes ago
-
PHC seeks from KP IGP, AG over disappearance of PTI activist Kamran Khan15 minutes ago
-
One cop martyred another injured in Tank, Khyber25 minutes ago
-
PBM's WEC nurturing self-sufficiency among destitute women25 minutes ago
-
No overbilling in LESCO during April: Mohsin Naqvi25 minutes ago
-
BISP, NADRA mobile van service registers persons with disabilities in capital25 minutes ago
-
Peshawar Traffic Police license branch to remain open on Saturdays35 minutes ago
-
Tractor and thresher owners refuse to reduce hourly charges despite decrease in diesel prices35 minutes ago
-
Mills' employees thwarted armed robbery35 minutes ago
-
Police inspector robbed at gunpoint35 minutes ago
-
USAID launches groundbreaking clean energy initiative to transform rural Pakistan2 minutes ago