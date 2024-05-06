Open Menu

Shaza Calls For Equipping Youth With Latest Technological Advancements Happening Globally

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) State Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja Monday underscored the importance of equipping the country's youth with the latest technological advancements happening globally.

"Everything now revolves around technology, and we have to adapt as quickly as possible. We must ensure that our young people are well-versed in the technological advancements happening globally, whether for social or economic development," she said during the launch of the State of Youth Entrepreneurship Ecosystem report.

She highlighted the transformative opportunities available to the youth in the digital age, where advancements like artificial intelligence (AI) are reshaping industries.

The minister mentioned how platforms like meta AI (used in WhatsApp and other meta platforms) were introduced in Pakistan before globally, showcasing the potential and capacity of Pakistani youth.

"We are pushing for a startup ecosystem under the vision of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and the government is embarking on a journey of national digitization, aiming to digitize government processes, the economy, and society," she elaborated.

The minister outlined the government's goal of creating digital identities for every citizen, which would enhance living standards and interactions with the government.

She emphasized the role of fintech in formalizing the economy, noting the shift towards digital payments even among street vendors.

She informed about the evolution of Pakistan's economy, with street vendors accepting digital payments through platforms like EasyPaisa, highlighting how this formalization of the economy benefits the country.

Shaza Khawaja stressed that the government's vision is to let the private sector drive this transformation, leading to capacity building, increased demand, and employment opportunities for young people.

"This transformation will genuinely make life easier for everyone," she concluded, highlighting the significant impact of digitalization on Pakistan's economy and society.

