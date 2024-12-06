Shaza calls for joint Efforts to ensure Online Safety

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja has said that online safety is a significant challenge requiring collective efforts to address online threats.

"Children are particularly vulnerable to online dangers. Online safety is a big challenge, and joint efforts are crucial to counter these threats. We must unite to combat online threats," she said during a meeting with Miranda Sissons, Global Human Rights Policy Lead for Meta.

According to a press release, the meeting focused on matters of mutual interest, particularly digital safety. Meta's Public Policy Head in Pakistan, Dania Mukhtar, also attended the meeting.

Shaza Fatima highlighted the growing risks associated with online threats in today's digital age, particularly for children and young people. "The increasing prevalence of online threats places internet users, especially children, at greater risk," she added.

The minister reiterated the government's commitment to strengthening cybersecurity and improving the digital ecosystem nationwide. She also stressed the importance of ensuring the availability of quality content on social media platforms.

The meeting was attended by Member IT, Syed Junaid Imam, and Member International Coordination, Imad Memon.