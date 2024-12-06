Shaza Calls For Joint Efforts To Ensure Online Safety
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja has said that online safety is a significant challenge requiring collective efforts to address online threats.
"Children are particularly vulnerable to online dangers. Online safety is a big challenge, and joint efforts are crucial to counter these threats. We must unite to combat online threats," she said during a meeting with Miranda Sissons, Global Human Rights Policy Lead for Meta.
According to a press release, the meeting focused on matters of mutual interest, particularly digital safety. Meta's Public Policy Head in Pakistan, Dania Mukhtar, also attended the meeting.
Shaza Fatima highlighted the growing risks associated with online threats in today's digital age, particularly for children and young people. "The increasing prevalence of online threats places internet users, especially children, at greater risk," she added.
The minister reiterated the government's commitment to strengthening cybersecurity and improving the digital ecosystem nationwide. She also stressed the importance of ensuring the availability of quality content on social media platforms.
The meeting was attended by Member IT, Syed Junaid Imam, and Member International Coordination, Imad Memon.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024
50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours
IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media
Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return
APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt
RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad
RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza active in field for 'Lahore Clean ..
Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews schemes under Lahore development pla ..
Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlord's family
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhrypays tri ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC for utilizing all resources to make Programme “Suthra Punjab” successful16 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 91,200 cusecs water16 minutes ago
-
DC visits KSC16 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Aziz Mian Qawwal observed16 minutes ago
-
CJCSC, Services Chiefs, Armed Forces commemorate martyrdom anniversary of Maj Shabbir Sharif26 minutes ago
-
BISP releases latest survey report36 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to protecting citizens' rights online: Senator Afnanullah Khan56 minutes ago
-
10th meeting of Advanced Studies & Research Board held at Khushal Khan Khattak Univesity1 hour ago
-
Road mishap claims life1 hour ago
-
Rose & Jasmine Garden's 3-Day floral spectacle pulls huge crowds2 hours ago
-
PFA issued warnings to 6169 outlets in Nov2 hours ago
-
Man gunned down2 hours ago