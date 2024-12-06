Open Menu

Shaza Calls For Joint Efforts To Ensure Online Safety

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Shaza calls for joint Efforts to ensure Online Safety

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja has said that online safety is a significant challenge requiring collective efforts to address online threats.

"Children are particularly vulnerable to online dangers. Online safety is a big challenge, and joint efforts are crucial to counter these threats. We must unite to combat online threats," she said during a meeting with Miranda Sissons, Global Human Rights Policy Lead for Meta.

According to a press release, the meeting focused on matters of mutual interest, particularly digital safety. Meta's Public Policy Head in Pakistan, Dania Mukhtar, also attended the meeting.

Shaza Fatima highlighted the growing risks associated with online threats in today's digital age, particularly for children and young people. "The increasing prevalence of online threats places internet users, especially children, at greater risk," she added.

The minister reiterated the government's commitment to strengthening cybersecurity and improving the digital ecosystem nationwide. She also stressed the importance of ensuring the availability of quality content on social media platforms.

The meeting was attended by Member IT, Syed Junaid Imam, and Member International Coordination, Imad Memon.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet Social Media Young Lead Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

4 hours ago
 50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in ..

50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours

13 hours ago
 IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & ..

IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media

13 hours ago
 Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored s ..

Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return

13 hours ago
 APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands perfor ..

APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt

13 hours ago
RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad

RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad

13 hours ago
 RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology i ..

RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation

13 hours ago
 Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza act ..

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza active in field for 'Lahore Clean ..

13 hours ago
 Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews scheme ..

Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews schemes under Lahore development pla ..

13 hours ago
 Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlor ..

Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlord's family

13 hours ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister S ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhrypays tri ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan