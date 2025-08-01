Shaza, DG SIFC visit LIMS to review Agri-Tech, AI, land transformation initiatives

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja and Director General of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) visited the Land Information and Management System (LIMS) facility to assess ongoing digital and AI-driven innovations in agriculture and land management

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja and Director General of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) visited the Land Information and Management System (LIMS) facility to assess ongoing digital and AI-driven innovations in agriculture and land management.

The delegation was received by DG LIMS Maj Gen Muhammad Ayub Ahsan and briefed by Dr Col Waqar on the role of LIMS to ensure food security, bringing the latest Agri tech advisory to more than 2 million farmers, automated pest attack mitigation like that of whitefly in 2023, saving over Rs. 5 billion.

The Minister and her team saw a live demonstration of Agri Stack - an initiative of MoITT, said a news release issued by the Ministry of IT.

Shaza appreciated the efforts and said that this Agri Stack is going to revolutionise the agriculture of Pakistan being a complete digital echo system and e-commerce platform developed by LIMS.

Some other initiatives include the Pak Sar Zameen Card — a farmer-focused smart tool GIS/RS-based, to access land records, subsidies, and agri-advisory services.

A very healthy discussion took place on the branding of Pakistani Agri products with export potential.

Job creation in the field of Agriculture for the youth under tech-savvy agri advancement, including the distribution of smartphones, improving connectivity, AI utilisation for crop yield prediction, and a centrally operated agri-tech system under LIMS.

To ensure coordinated progress, a proposal for forming a steering group to support LIMS in its agri-tech and operational expansion was also discussed.

Shaza Fatima Khawaja praised LIMS as a flagship of Pakistan’s digital transformation, while DG SIFC emphasised the project as a model of the Whole-of-Government approach, driven by SIFC and Pakistan’s Armed Forces. Both reaffirmed their commitment to a tech-enabled, sustainable future for Pakistan’s agriculture and environment.

The Minister of IT laid special emphasis on the accessibility and usability of LIMS.

A key direction is to ensure that the LIMS platform is fully functional and easily accessible through smartphones. This initiative aims to bring land-related services directly to users' fingertips, enhancing transparency and public convenience.

Mobile access will allow real-time data retrieval, location tracking, and efficient land record management.

The Minister stressed that such digital integration is vital for modernising land governance.