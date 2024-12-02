Shaza directs Ignite to organize E-sports competitions on locally developed games

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Monday directed Ignite to organize an e-sports competition focusing on locally developed games.

The directive was issued during the 45th meeting of the R&D Fund Policy Committee, according to a press release.

The Committee approved a budget release of Rs. 599.29 million for Ignite Company for the second quarter of FY 2024-25. Secretary IT, Zarrar Hasham Khan, and Special Secretary IT & Telecom Division, Azfar Manzoor, also attended the meeting.

Shaza Fatima Khawaja emphasized keeping Ignite projects short-term to ensure timely completion.

She stressed that every project must have a clear timeline and be delivered within the stipulated period.

Earlier, Ignite officials briefed the minister on the company’s ongoing and future projects.

The meeting also confirmed the 44th R&D Fund Policy Committee meeting minutes.