Shaza Directs Ignite To Organize E-sports Competitions On Locally Developed Games
Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Monday directed Ignite to organize an e-sports competition focusing on locally developed games.
The directive was issued during the 45th meeting of the R&D Fund Policy Committee, according to a press release.
The Committee approved a budget release of Rs. 599.29 million for Ignite Company for the second quarter of FY 2024-25. Secretary IT, Zarrar Hasham Khan, and Special Secretary IT & Telecom Division, Azfar Manzoor, also attended the meeting.
Shaza Fatima Khawaja emphasized keeping Ignite projects short-term to ensure timely completion.
She stressed that every project must have a clear timeline and be delivered within the stipulated period.
Earlier, Ignite officials briefed the minister on the company’s ongoing and future projects.
The meeting also confirmed the 44th R&D Fund Policy Committee meeting minutes.
