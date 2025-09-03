Shaza Fatima Arrives In Beijing To Represent Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2025 | 09:56 PM
Federal Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja arrived in Beijing on Wednesday to represent Pakistan at various high-level events
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja arrived in Beijing on Wednesday to represent Pakistan at various high-level events.
During her visit, the minister will highlight the Prime Minister’s Digital Pakistan vision on the global stage.
She is also leading a delegation of over 50 Pakistani IT companies to showcase the country’s technological potential.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed to promote cooperation in emerging technologies, while Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings with leading Chinese technology firms have been scheduled from September 3 to 5.
