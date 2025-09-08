Open Menu

Shaza Fatima Assures Public On Repair Progress For Asia-Wide Internet Issues, Updates To Be Released Via Media

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja, on Monday, explained that the internet disruptions across Asia countries are linked to subsea cable outages, with repairs in progress in the Red Sea and assured that her ministry is in regular contact with the relevant authorities and will provide timely updates through the media

In an exclusive interview with a local media channel, the Minister explained that the subsea cable cut is a critical issue not only for internet users but also for businesses, particularly those relying on digital exports.

She highlighted that the disruption could impact export targets, with PTCL already issuing a press release on the matter, adding that the IT Ministry and PTA have endorsed the statement and are in continuous contact with international authorities to resolve the issue promptly.

She further stressed that providing high-speed internet is a key priority for the government, with a focus on improving accessibility and performance, adding that, through strategic initiatives aimed at expanding digital networks and promoting technological advancements, the government is working to ensure that every user has access to fast and reliable internet services.

Responding to a query, she mentioned that international authorities have not yet provided a specific timeline or clear details regarding the resolution of the issue.

However, she assured that the Pakistani government is actively monitoring the situation and working closely with the relevant parties.

She also emphasized that the public will be promptly informed of any further updates through media channels as soon as new information becomes available.

Responding to another query, she mentioned that a project with China is underway to enhance Pakistan’s internet infrastructure, adding that after the successful landing of subsea cables in Karachi and Gwadar, two additional cables are planned.

One of these cables is expected to land by the end of this year, with another scheduled for next year. She highlighted that these projects are part of the government's broader efforts to strengthen connectivity and ensure more stable internet services for both users and businesses in the region.

In concluding remarks, she added that the government is set to lay down three new submarine internet cables to enhance digital connectivity and support the rollout of 5G services in Pakistan, adding that this initiative will increase bandwidth capacity, reduce outages associated with older cables like AAE-1 and SMW-4, and provide more reliable internet infrastructure.

