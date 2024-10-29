Shaza Fatima Calls For Adopting Emerging Technologies
Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2024 | 08:37 PM
Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Tuesday underlined the urgent need to adopt emerging technologies to drive the country’s progress, calling for joint efforts to uplift Pakistan
She expressed these views during a signing ceremony of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) among Jazz, the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST), and the National Information Technology Board (NITB).
Secretary IT, Zarrar Hasham Khan and Special Secretary IT Division, Azfar Manzoor, were also present. Shaza Fatima highlighted the necessity for Pakistan to stay aligned with global advancements in technology.
She said that the collaboration between Jazz, NUST and NITB would not only foster innovation but also position Pakistan as a leader in AI, aligning the country’s capabilities with international standards. "This initiative marks a significant step in leveraging technology for national development," she added.
Shaza Fatima stressed the importance of developing Pakistan's first Local Large Language Model (LLM) within a defined timeline. She also pointed out that academia-industry linkages could generate job opportunities for the youth, emphasizing the need to equip them with the latest digital skills.
Speaking at the event, Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim highlighted the critical role of Artificial Intelligence and big language models in shaping the country's future. “We are committed to building a local ecosystem that meets the needs of our communities,” he said.
He added that tools and relevant information would be provided to teachers, doctors, and farmers in their native languages. He said that the aim is to develop a functional model in the coming months, which would lay the foundation for a groundbreaking AI framework in Pakistan.
