Shaza Fatima calls for ethical AI, data security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Shaza Fatima Khawaja, State Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication, stressed the need for ethical AI governance, data security, and digital inclusivity at the DCO Ministerial Panel at LEAP 2025 in Riyadh Saudia Arabia.

The LEAP 2025 being held in Saudia Arabia Riyadh from February 9 to 12 witnessed a large gathering of Pakistani and Saudi business leaders, government officials, and technology experts, according to a news release received on Monday.

The panel, titled “Shaping the Future of Ethical AI: Multilateral Perspectives on Governance and Risk Management,” was hosted by Deemah Al Yahya, Secretary General of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), and gathered global leaders to discuss responsible AI implementation.

During the discussion, Shaza Fatima highlighted the transformative impact of AI, urging multilateral cooperation and strong regulatory frameworks to ensure AI benefits all segments of society.

She stressed the importance of data privacy, security, and fairness in AI systems, calling for global collaboration to establish responsible AI governance models that prevent discrimination and ensure equal access to digital opportunities.

She also emphasized bridging the digital divide, particularly in developing nations, by promoting inclusive policies and capacity-building initiatives.

Shaza Fatima advocated for AI to be a tool for social empowerment, ensuring that its benefits extend beyond economic growth to create a more equitable digital future.

Addressing sustainability and accountability, Minister Shaza urged for environmentally responsible AI development, highlighting the need to minimize AI’s carbon footprint.

She reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to transparency and accountability in digital platforms, advocating for a global governance framework that ensures ethical AI deployment while fostering innovation.

Speaking on Pakistan’s AI strategy, the Minister underscored the government’s dedication to developing a comprehensive AI policy that prioritizes technological advancement alongside ethical considerations.

She emphasized that Pakistan aims to leverage AI to enhance public services, drive economic growth, and build a sustainable digital ecosystem.

Shaza called for strengthened international cooperation to shape an inclusive, transparent, and accountable AI-powered future.

She encouraged governments, businesses, and technology leaders to work together to establish global ethical AI frameworks that promote stability, innovation, and sustainable progress.