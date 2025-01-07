Shaza Fatima Chairs Meeting On Starlink, LEO Satellite Licensing
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2025 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Minister of State Shaza Fatima Khawaja chaired a meeting on Tuesday to review progress on Starlink’s licensing and the development of regulatory frameworks for Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites.
The meeting focused on expediting the regulatory processes to establish a robust framework for LEO satellites to enhance connectivity and drive technological innovation.
According to a news release, it was decided that hiring consultants to formulate regulations would be completed within a few weeks.
She underscored the importance of aligning Pakistan’s satellite technology policies with global standards to unlock the full potential of these technologies for national growth and development.
The meeting was attended by Zarrar Hashim Khan, Secretary IT, Ministry of IT & Telecom; Azfar Manzoor, Special Secretary, Ministry of IT & Telecom; Amer Sarfaraz Ahmed, Chairman, Pakistan Space Activities Regulatory Board; Muhammad Yousuf Khan, Chairman, SUPARCO; Maj. Gen (R) Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Chairman, PTA and Jehanzeb Rahim, Member (Telecom), Ministry of IT & Telecom.
