Shaza Fatima Directs PSEB To Enhance Capacity
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2024 | 09:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja wednesday directed the management of Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB) to enhance capacity and work efficiently to achieve the targets within stipulated time.
She gave this directions while chairing the 61st meeting of Board of Directors of Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) said a news release.
Secretary IT Zarrar Hasham Khan was also present in the meeting. Chairman Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) Sajjad Mustafa Syed joined meeting virtually.
Shaza Fatima emphasised upon formulating a proper strategy by PSEB to improve its working, and focus upon its targets.
She said that the present government is committed to increase IT exports.
The meeting also held discussion regarding PSEB working and steps to increase IT exports.
Recent Stories
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM launches Internship Climate Resilient Leadership program32 seconds ago
-
Iranian envoy praises Pakistan's initiative to observe October 7 as 'Day of Solidarity with Palestin ..37 seconds ago
-
SCO Summit marks major diplomatic success for Pakistan: Dy Chairman Senate40 seconds ago
-
ICT admin nabs 8 shopkeepers on violating official price list43 seconds ago
-
RDA completes up-gradation project of joint check post near Koral chowk ahead of SCO Summit46 seconds ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to security forces for foiling terrorist attack on FC check post11 minutes ago
-
KU NNRC celebrates 50th anniversary20 minutes ago
-
Foreign media immersed in Linyi’s Confucius Temple, unveiling China's rich cultural legacy20 minutes ago
-
Technology group to be introduced at Matric level for industrial revolution: Minister Education21 minutes ago
-
Digitization of 25 mouzas completed; CDA told21 minutes ago
-
Govt taking steps to provide medical aids to people at official level: Health Secretary21 minutes ago
-
No tolerance for parallel courts or armed rebellion, Interior Minister Naqvi warns PTM, its supporte ..21 minutes ago