Shaza Fatima directs PSEB to enhance capacity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja wednesday directed the management of Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB) to enhance capacity and work efficiently to achieve the targets within stipulated time.

She gave this directions while chairing the 61st meeting of Board of Directors of Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) said a news release.

Secretary IT Zarrar Hasham Khan was also present in the meeting. Chairman Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) Sajjad Mustafa Syed joined meeting virtually.

Shaza Fatima emphasised upon formulating a proper strategy by PSEB to improve its working, and focus upon its targets.

She said that the present government is committed to increase IT exports.

The meeting also held discussion regarding PSEB working and steps to increase IT exports.