Shaza Fatima, Dr Mukhtar condole death of BHB officials

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima and Chairman Higher education Commission (HEC) Dr Mukhtar Ahmed have expressed deep sorrow and grief over a tragic road accident in Khuzdar which resulted in the death of four officials of Balochistan Hockey board (BHB).

According to details, the BHB officials, including Mujahid Butt, Talent Hunt Youth sports League Selection Committee Member, Abdul Rahim Durrani, former senior hockey player, Rahim Shah, member District Quetta Hockey and Meer Ali Kurd, General Secretary Hockey Association Quetta, were on their way to Quetta after selecting young hockey players in Khuzdar in the ongoing trials of Talent Hunt Youth Sports League, a project of Prime Minister's Youth Programme.

Paying homage to the departed souls, Director/In-charge Sports (HEC) Engr. Javed Ali Memon has recognized the services of the officials for the promotion of hockey in a far-flung area of Balochistan.